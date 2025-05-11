Springfield Home and Hardware closes its doors after 80 years

A local hardware store is closing its doors after 80 years.
Springfield Home and Hardware, at 2982 Derr Road, began operations in 1945.
The business will hold a closeout sale beginning Monday.
Closeout hours of operation will be Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
This story will be updated.
In Other News
1
Two candidates backed by teachers’ union elected to teachers’...
2
Yellow Springs woman to swim English Channel for 50th birthday, and for...
3
Vivek Ramaswamy bid for governor boosted by early Ohio GOP endorsement
4
Tariffs, taxes on the wealthy and federal cuts: What’s happening in...
5
Lawmakers reintroduce bill to regulate pharmacy benefit managers
About the Author