Springfield Home and Hardware closes its doors after 80 years

Springfield Home and Hardware

Springfield Home and Hardware
Local News
By
4 hours ago
X

A local hardware store is closing its doors after 80 years.

Springfield Home and Hardware, at 2982 Derr Road, began operations in 1945.

The business will hold a closeout sale beginning Monday.

Closeout hours of operation will be Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This story will be updated.

In Other News
1
Two candidates backed by teachers’ union elected to teachers’...
2
Yellow Springs woman to swim English Channel for 50th birthday, and for...
3
Vivek Ramaswamy bid for governor boosted by early Ohio GOP endorsement
4
Tariffs, taxes on the wealthy and federal cuts: What’s happening in...
5
Lawmakers reintroduce bill to regulate pharmacy benefit managers

About the Author

Aimee covers issues in northern Montgomery County communities, including Huber Heights, Trotwood, Vandalia, Englewood, Butler Twp., Brookville, and more. She studied journalism at Bowling Green State University, and has been a staff writer for Dayton Daily News since 2021.