Space Force finds a home at Springfield Air National Guard Base

On Friday, the U.S. Space Force Combined Intelligence Operations floor, called the “Space Intelligence Production Cell,” will be officially celebrated with a ribbon-cutting at the base.

Work at the cell will allow for better integration of crucial intelligence into military space operations, Space Force leaders believe.

The operations floor will combine members of the 76th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Squadron (ISRS) and the 4th Intelligence Analysis Squadron (IAS) from the National Space Intelligence Center (NSIC).

NASIC and NSIC share space at Wright-Patterson.

The Springfield Space Intelligence Production Cell — or “SIPC” — will have a team streamlining the flow of valuable military intelligence to the U.S. government.

The first party involved is the 4th IAS from NSIC. The second party is the 76th ISRS, comprised of Space Force guardians who are analyzing information about what is happening in space, a domain that has become increasingly contested.

Air Force airmen and Space Force guardians at both Wright-Patterson and in Springfield seek to provide critical, time-sensitive and actionable intelligence for the Department of Defense.