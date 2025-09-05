Space Command moves, National Guard fighting crime: Local impacts of federal news this week

President Donald Trump has chosen to locate U.S. Space Command at the Redstone Arsenal in Alabama, once again.
This move confirmed a decision Trump made in January 2021 that was later unwound by former President Joe Biden.
But Vice President JD Vance in the president’s press conference announcing the move said he “lobbied hard” for Space Command to move to Ohio. Vance grew up in Middletown.
In 2021, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base did not make a list of finalists to be home to Space Command headquarters, with its expected 1,400 new jobs. This was a disappointment to Dayton and Wright-Patt advocates at the time.
The region’s military base touches all parts of the Air Force and the Space Force. The National Space Intelligence Center (NSIC) at Wright-Patterson reports to the deputy chief of space operations for intelligence in Washington, a change made last year. The Space Command move is not expected to have any impact on NSIC.
What else is happening in southwest Ohio?
• ICE in Butler County: A 24-year-old woman removed from a vehicle last month by federal agents following a traffic stop remains in the Butler County Jail, the region’s ICE detention facility. The action happened during an operation where Fairfield police, with the assistance of federal agencies and the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, targeted Sabor Peruano, a nightclub and restaurant, which authorities say has a history of criminal and violent activity. Fairfield police recently released video of the traffic stop.
• National Guard in major cities: Trump has doubled down on plans to send National Guard troops into major cities like Chicago, telling reporters that “We’re going in,” but adding, “I didn’t say when.” Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson and Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, both Democrats, have repeatedly said there’s no reason for Trump to send in the National Guard, which continues to be on the ground in D.C., targeting crime, immigration and homelessness. FBI crime data shows Dayton has higher homicide and violent crime rates than Chicago or D.C.
Other federal updates:
• The president’s health: Following days without public events through the Labor Day weekend, Trump addressed rumors about his health that were circulating on social media. Trump was asked directly about it at his first public event in a week. “How did you find out over the weekend that you were dead?” asked a reporter. The president said he wasn’t aware that people were wondering if he had died, but he had heard there were concerns about his health. Trump has been seen with bruising on the back of his right hand, sometimes poorly concealed with makeup, and swelling around his ankles. The White House has said Trump was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, which is a fairly common condition for older adults.
• AI?: Trump said that a video circulating online that showed items being tossed out of an upstairs window of the White House was created with artificial intelligence, despite his press team seeming to confirm its validity hours earlier. The video appears to show a small black bag and a long white item being tossed out of a window on the building’s east side. Trump told reporters that the video has “got to be fake” because the windows, he said, are sealed shut and heavy.
• Tariffs and prescription meds: Trump has promised to impose hefty import taxes on pharmaceuticals, a category of products he’s largely excluded in his trade war. Imported medicine has mostly been allowed to enter the U.S. duty-free. But U.S. and European leaders recently detailed a trade deal that includes a 15% tariff on some European goods brought into the U.S., including pharmaceuticals. And Trump is weighing duties of 200% more on drugs made elsewhere.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
About the Author