Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Snow possible over weekend, but models disagree on how much area will see

Skies will be mostly cloudy.
caption arrowCaption
Skies will be mostly cloudy.

Local News
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
Updated 16 minutes ago

It won’t be as warm today, but the high temperature will still be above normal before a cooldown arrives followed by a chance for snow this weekend.

Skies will be mostly cloudy with the high in the lower 40s. Skies stay mostly cloudy tonight with the overnight low around 29 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

It will be mostly cloudy Friday but chillier to end the workweek with a high around 36 degrees.

Friday night will be mostly cloudy with an overnight low in the lower 20s.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy and chillier with the high temperature below freezing, near 30 degrees. Skies stay mostly cloudy Saturday night, which will have an overnight low in the upper teens to low 20s. There is a chance of snow after 4 a.m. in the southern part of the region.

In a winter without much snow so far, the NWS said snow will be possible Sunday afternoon into Sunday night with some accumulations possible. Otherwise Sunday, it will be partly cloudy with a high near 32 degrees.

Different models show different paths for the system Sunday, making predictions of the amount of snow difficult now, forecasters said.

The models do agree that areas south and east of here will see more snow than this region.

In Other News
1
U.S. Rep. Davidson compares vaccine mandates to Holocaust
2
Local communities plan MLK Day observances
3
Ohio Supreme Court overturns state legislative maps, gives 10 days to...
4
Ohio prioritizes COVID testing supplies for schools, universities amid...
5
Ohio records 20,000+ COVID daily cases for first time in a week

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top