Snow possible over weekend, but models disagree on how much area will see

Saturday will be mostly cloudy and chillier with the high temperature below freezing, near 30 degrees. Skies stay mostly cloudy Saturday night, which will have an overnight low in the upper teens to low 20s. There is a chance of snow after 4 a.m. in the southern part of the region.

In a winter without much snow so far, the NWS said snow will be possible Sunday afternoon into Sunday night with some accumulations possible. Otherwise Sunday, it will be partly cloudy with a high near 32 degrees.

Different models show different paths for the system Sunday, making predictions of the amount of snow difficult now, forecasters said.

The models do agree that areas south and east of here will see more snow than this region.