Skyline Chili offers free cheese coneys for Reds Opening Day

Reds Opening Day is a Cincinnati holiday like no other. Skyline Chili, another Cincinnati tradition, is marking the day by offering a deal for a free cheese coney.
With the purchase of a beverage, customers can receive one free coney at participating Skyline restaurants only on Opening Day.
The offer is available for dine‑in, drive‑thru and carryout only. The offer is not available inside Great American Ball Park.
Opening Day for the Reds, who will be taking on the Boston Red Sox, is Thursday, March 26, with the first pitch scheduled at 4:10 p.m.
In Other News
1
People coming to Warren County for outdoor recreation are spending big
2
Ashley Flynn case: Husband’s Constitutional rights violated, defense...
3
Wright State featured on ‘Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ for March...
4
Workers at L-H battery plant given ‘medical evaluation,’ company says
5
Who was Ashley Flynn? What to know about the woman killed in Tipp City
About the Author