Singles Mixer for those 50-plus set for March

“We created this event specifically for those who are 50-plus to create a comfortable and enjoyable space for people who are at a similar stage in life,” she said. “We regularly host a variety of events for all age groups.”

According to the National Library of Medicine, dating later in life is on the rise for a variety of reasons including death and divorce. Roughly, one-third of Baby Boomers are currently unmarried.

Weeks said that so far 30 people have signed up for the mixer event. The event is $20 and will include welcome champagne, karaoke and ice breakers. Food and drinks will be available for purchase, and all sodas and juice will be free.

“We believe hosting these kinds of events is important on both a social and community level,” Weeks said. “Our goal is to have a space where everyone feels welcome no matter what stage of life they may be in. At any of our events, we aim to connect with the local community through entertainment.”

The National Council on Aging stated that “intimate connections like those created through dating can alleviate stress, delay mental and physical decline and help you live longer.” There are also many online dating apps that currently cater to those who are 50 and up.

“At On Par, we hope to create an escape from reality through fun,“ Weeks said. ”We also hope guests leave feeling like they’ve made meaningful social connections, romantic or otherwise.”

However, the National Council on Aging gives five golden rules for dating and intimacy after 50.

Meet in public first: This is a rule that is good for most people who date. Anyone should make sure they feel at ease with the person in public before moving into more intimate territory.

Stick to your boundaries: If you are not comfortable with something, then don’t do it. You are old enough to play by your own rules and be clear about expectations.

Discuss sex up front: Some older adults are not interested in sex or vice versa. Some want to save sex for marriage. Being honest upfront will avoid misunderstandings later.

Never give or send anyone money: Unfortunately, seniors are often seen as easy targets and could be taken advantage of. If someone starts detailing their financial woes right up front, that could be a red flag.

Be patient: When dating in person or online, it could take a while to find a match with the right person. You’ve been around this long, so you know that you won’t necessarily fall for the first person you date.

MORE DETAILS

On Par Entertainment is located at 4464 Indian Ripple Road in Beavercreek. To sign up for the mixers event, visit their website at www.onparbar.com.