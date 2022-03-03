Sinclair to transition to ‘masks optional’ on campuses

The modification of Sinclair’s policy follows new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, a dramatic decrease and COVID-19 cases locally and nationally, the college announced Thursday.

“After careful consideration and thoughtful listening sessions with the Sinclair community, we feel it is time to transition to a masks optional policy,” said Steve Johnson, president of Sinclair Community College. “Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Sinclair has frequently reviewed and adjusted its policies in an effort to put people first and protect our health care workers.”