Sinclair College expands nursing program to help meet need during COVID-19 pandemic

The number of students in Sinclair’s nursing associate of applied science program from 144 to 162 students starting in the spring 2022 term. The program will have 81 students per semester.

“Delivering high-quality nursing education is Sinclair’s expertise and by increasing the number of students in our nursing program, Sinclair is playing an integral role in filling the growing need for skilled workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 global pandemic,” said Dr. Rena Sebor, dean of the Sinclair College Health Sciences Division. “Sinclair College is in constant communication with our hospital partners, and we consistently adjust and enhance our programs to meet the needs of the workforce and community.”