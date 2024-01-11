Si Burick Scholarship available through Cox First Media: How to apply

Applications are open for the Si Burick Journalism Scholarship, open to Miami Valley high school graduating seniors who want to pursue a career in journalism.
Burick, the longtime sports editor of the Dayton Daily News, was inducted into the writer’s section of the Baseball Hall of Fame, worked in radio in 1935 and by 1949 when WHIO-TV went on air, he became one of its featured personalities.
He also was inducted in the National Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association Hall of Fame in 1989.
Selection will be based not only on academic and extracurricular achievement, but also on an evaluation of each applicant’s journalistic goals.
To apply, visit www.daytonfoundation.org/apply.html for information about the process, click “Search for Scholarships” button at the bottom and search for the Si Burick Scholarship.
Scholarship recipients also will earn an internship at Cox First Media, working with professional journalists at the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News. This is a 10-week paid internship doing hands-on journalism in Cox First Media’s multi-media newsroom with 20 hours per week.
Applicants will need to be:
- Be a graduating senior from a high school in the Miami Valley. Eligible counties: Butler, Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, Shelby and Warren.
- Have a minimum 3.0 GPA
- Be accepted to attend a two- or four-year accredited college or university and plan to major in a journalism-related field
- Demonstrate financial need
An applicant also will need the following:
- Transcript
- Resume including community service, school activities, responsibilities and employment history
- Essay describing an experience or obstacle you have faced that has contributed to why you want to pursue your future career and educational goals.
- FASFA Submission Summary. You will only need to upload the first page of the FAFSA Submission Summary that contains your Student Aid Index (SAI).
- College acceptance letter (If you do not have it yet, you can upload a Word document explaining the situation.)
- Email address for person you would like to upload a letter of recommendation (Please make sure you talk to this person before you enter their email.)
Students can find scholarships by searching and applying online to be matched with over 300 local scholarships. They can also upload transcripts, essays and financial aid information as well.
Scholarship applications are due by 4 p.m. March 8.
For more information, contact The Dayton Foundation scholarship program office at scholarships@daytonfoundation.org or 937-222-0410.
Tips:
- Use an email address that you will check after graduation. We will need to contact you over the summer!
- Follow directions carefully
- Only upload Word or PDF documents.
- When uploading documents, do not use punctuation in the file name.
- All uploaded files must be under 10MB.
- If you did not take the ACT, enter the score as a zero (0).
- The selection committee looks at your entire application. Make sure to use proper grammar and capitalization throughout your application!
- When you submit the application, look at the top of the page for errors in the pink box
