Should daylight saving time be permanent? 2 local lawmakers think so

The Ohio Senate in February 2020 approved a resolution asking Congress to permanently put the country on DST for a 2019 resolution that did not make it out of committee.

Daylight Saving Time was first adopted in 1918 during World War I to conserve energy and was not formally adopted until 1966 with the Uniform Time Act. Under the Uniform Time Act, states can switch to standard time but not DST, which means that a change to federal law would be required to permanently transition to DST, according to the release.

Creech is serving his first Ohio House term. He represents the 43rd Ohio House District, which includes all of Preble County and portions of Montgomery County.

Koehler is serving his fourth term representing the residents of Clark County in the 79th Ohio House District.