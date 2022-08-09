Services scheduled for mother, teen daughter killed in Butler Twp. shootings

Kelly Brockman, Sarah’s father and Kayla’s grandfather, spoke during the memorial and asked the community to keep the memory of the mother and daughter alive.

“We know that they’re in total peace,” Brockman said about Sarah and Kayla, adding, “It doesn’t take the sting away.”

Brockman also addressed Kayla’s friends and teammates on the soccer team, saying, “You guys meant the world to her.”

Funeral services for the Knoxes were scheduled for Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the man accused of killing the Andersons and Knoxes is due back in court in Kansas.

Stephen Marlow, 39, will make another appearance for a status hearing. He made his first appearance on Monday where he was ordered held in jail without bond. A message seeking comment from his lawyer was not returned Tuesday afternoon.