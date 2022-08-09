Services scheduled for mother, teen daughter killed in Butler Twp. shootings

The funeral services for a woman and her 15-year-old daughter who were killed in a Butler Twp. shooting last week have been set.
Visitation for Sarah J. Anderson, 41, and Kayla E. Anderson is scheduled for 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Christian Life Center on Little York Road, according to an obituary from Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home.
Pastor Stan Tharp will officiate funeral services at 10 a.m. Friday at Christian Life Center. Interments will follow at the Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery.
Sarah and Kayla Anderson were killed Friday at their home on Hardwicke Place. Clyde W. Knox, 82, and his wife, Eva “Sally” Knox, 78, also were killed in a separate shooting minutes later at their home nearby.
The Vandalia-Butler community gathered Monday evening for a prayer vigil honoring the lives of the Knoxes and Andersons. The vigil was at Butler High School, where Kayla was a student.
Kelly Brockman, Sarah’s father and Kayla’s grandfather, spoke during the memorial and asked the community to keep the memory of the mother and daughter alive.
“We know that they’re in total peace,” Brockman said about Sarah and Kayla, adding, “It doesn’t take the sting away.”
Brockman also addressed Kayla’s friends and teammates on the soccer team, saying, “You guys meant the world to her.”
Funeral services for the Knoxes were scheduled for Tuesday.
On Wednesday, the man accused of killing the Andersons and Knoxes is due back in court in Kansas.
Stephen Marlow, 39, will make another appearance for a status hearing. He made his first appearance on Monday where he was ordered held in jail without bond. A message seeking comment from his lawyer was not returned Tuesday afternoon.