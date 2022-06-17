BreakingNews
Graham Middle School receives national recognition for STEM, career learning program
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Senate passes bill on veterans’ exposure to burn pits, Agent Orange

Xenia resident and Air Force veteran Paul Skinner. Marshall Gorby/Staff

Combined ShapeCaption
Xenia resident and Air Force veteran Paul Skinner. Marshall Gorby/Staff

Local News
By
18 minutes ago

The Senate passed a bill Thursday afternoon that would extend care more readily to veterans harmed by exposure to Agent Orange and toxic burn pits.

With the bill one step closer to becoming law, the hope of some Vietnam War-era veterans who served in Thailand is that the federal government will extend to them a presumption that their illnesses were caused by exposure to Agent Orange, a herbicide used to kill vegetation along fencelines on U.S. military installations in Thailand.

“Great news for us veterans,” said Xenia resident Paul Skinner, who served in Thailand while in the Air Force during the Vietnam War.

ExploreThailand veterans harmed by Agent Orange hope Congress will hear them

The Senate approved the bill, the Honoring Our PACT Act, H.R. 3967, 84-14.

As some Thailand veterans see it, the VA system had placed an undue burden of proof on them to demonstrate they were harmed by Agent Orange, in some cases asking for photographs or other evidence of physical proximity to Agent Orange.

It has not been a burden shared by veterans who served in Vietnam or in the Navy.

“If you set foot on a land mass (in Vietnam), you’re entitled to a presumption” that you have been exposed to herbicides, Rhode Island attorney Robert Chisholm told the Dayton Daily News last year.

Veterans in Thailand enjoyed no such presumption — at least, not yet.

“I wish Bob was still living to see this. He put his last dying breath into this fight,” Skinner said, referring to friend and fellow Thailand veteran Robert McHenry.

Centerville resident McHenry died in July 2021 at the age of 74. McHenry worked for years to correct what he argued was an error in an Air Force Historical Research Agency memo, which held there was no evidence of tactical herbicides having been used at American bases in Thailand.

Combined ShapeCaption
Bob McHenry, a Vietnam War-era veteran who served in Thailand as an airman during the war. “We’re the stepchildren of the Vietnam War because we weren’t in country in the Vietnam War,” the Washington Twp. resident said.

Bob McHenry, a Vietnam War-era veteran who served in Thailand as an airman during the war. “We’re the stepchildren of the Vietnam War because we weren’t in country in the Vietnam War,” the Washington Twp. resident said.

Combined ShapeCaption
Bob McHenry, a Vietnam War-era veteran who served in Thailand as an airman during the war. “We’re the stepchildren of the Vietnam War because we weren’t in country in the Vietnam War,” the Washington Twp. resident said.

The memo said that although use of commercial herbicides on bases in Thailand had been documented, Air Force archivists had found no mention of the transportation, payment for or use of any tactical herbicide (such as Agent Orange) to control vegetation on Air Force installations in Thailand.

McHenry long contended this was mistaken.

“Bob has been fighting this letter since it came out,” Skinner said last year.

“They used that letter repeatedly to deny (veterans’) claims,” Mary Flodder, McHenry’s widow, said in an interview last year.

Ohio Sens. Sherrod Brown and Rob Portman voted to support the bill.

The next step for the bill: A return to the House for a vote there.

In Other News
1
Area COVID hospitalizations up; state reports fewer new cases
2
State readies for rollout of COVID vaccine for youngest children
3
About five dozen remain without power after Monday’s storms
4
State parks in Ohio waive daily pool fees amid excessive heat
5
Wide-ranging education bill headed to DeWine’s desk

About the Author

Follow Thomas Gnau on facebookFollow Thomas Gnau on twitter

Thomas Gnau is a business reporter who joined the Dayton Daily News in 2007. He has reported for daily newspapers in Ohio since 1991.

© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top