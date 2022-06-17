Senate passes bill on veterans’ exposure to burn pits, Agent Orange

It has not been a burden shared by veterans who served in Vietnam or in the Navy.

“If you set foot on a land mass (in Vietnam), you’re entitled to a presumption” that you have been exposed to herbicides, Rhode Island attorney Robert Chisholm told the Dayton Daily News last year.

Veterans in Thailand enjoyed no such presumption — at least, not yet.

“I wish Bob was still living to see this. He put his last dying breath into this fight,” Skinner said, referring to friend and fellow Thailand veteran Robert McHenry.

Centerville resident McHenry died in July 2021 at the age of 74. McHenry worked for years to correct what he argued was an error in an Air Force Historical Research Agency memo, which held there was no evidence of tactical herbicides having been used at American bases in Thailand.

Combined Shape Caption Bob McHenry, a Vietnam War-era veteran who served in Thailand as an airman during the war. “We’re the stepchildren of the Vietnam War because we weren’t in country in the Vietnam War,” the Washington Twp. resident said. Combined Shape Caption Bob McHenry, a Vietnam War-era veteran who served in Thailand as an airman during the war. “We’re the stepchildren of the Vietnam War because we weren’t in country in the Vietnam War,” the Washington Twp. resident said.

The memo said that although use of commercial herbicides on bases in Thailand had been documented, Air Force archivists had found no mention of the transportation, payment for or use of any tactical herbicide (such as Agent Orange) to control vegetation on Air Force installations in Thailand.

McHenry long contended this was mistaken.

“Bob has been fighting this letter since it came out,” Skinner said last year.

“They used that letter repeatedly to deny (veterans’) claims,” Mary Flodder, McHenry’s widow, said in an interview last year.

Ohio Sens. Sherrod Brown and Rob Portman voted to support the bill.

The next step for the bill: A return to the House for a vote there.