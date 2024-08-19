Sen. Brown talks workers, reproductive rights, fentanyl legislation in Dayton Sunday

Those volunteers will spend their time knocking on doors in the Dayton area, as well as making calls for the Brown campaign.

“Whether it’s the presidential, whether it’s the senate, whether it’s the state senate, whether it’s state rep … in all these races, (the GOP) is going to have more money, but there are a lot more of us, and it’s knocking on doors, it’s writing letters to the editor. It’s speaking out. It’s talking to friends one on one,” Brown said.

“We’re going to win by outworking them,” Brown said. “They have more money. We have more volunteers.”

Brown also touted the recent passage of the All-American Flag Act, which requires every American flag purchased by the government to be 100% made in America, and the Fend Off Fentanyl Act, a bipartisan law to increase sanctions on fentanyl traffickers and the creators of chemicals used to make it. Brown co-sponsored both bills.

Brown went on to talk about his support for Ohio workers and unions, and leveled criticism at his opponent, Republican Bernie Moreno for having to pay more than $400,000 in back wages, and shredding the evidence, referring to a 2017 lawsuit filed against Moreno alleging that the GOP senate candidate had failed to pay overtime wages up to two years prior.

“We know what this fight’s about,” Brown said. “We know this fight’s about wages. We know this fight’s about benefits. We know this fight’s about voting rights. We know this fight’s about workers’ rights.”

Reagan McCarthy, spokeswoman for Moreno’s campaign, responded Monday to Brown’s comment.

“Sherrod Brown and his allies are stooping to the politics of personal destruction because they know they can’t defend Sherrod’s extreme leftwing voting record,” McCarthy said. “The last thing he wants is a policy debate, because he knows Ohioans will reject his liberal record.”

Brown recently was endorsed by the American Federation of Government Employees union, represented at the event by Dayton City Commissioner Shenise Turner-Sloss.

Brown is skipping the Democratic National Convention this week, a decision that was made months ago, he said, but fully endorses the Kamala Harris-Tim Walz ticket.

“I‘m thrilled with the enthusiasm in the Miami Valley, around the country, in all of Ohio and around the country about that, and I’m thrilled they’re talking a lot about issues I care about,” Brown said.

That time will instead be spent on the road in Ohio, Brown said.

“That’s my job, to advocate for things like that. Going off to Chicago was less important,” he said.