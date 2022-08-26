BreakingNews
Justice Dept. releases redacted Mar-a-Lago search affidavit
What did the feds say to get warrant to search Trump residence? Read the documents

The affidavit by the FBI in support of obtaining a search warrant for former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is photographed Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart ordered the Justice Department to make public a redacted version of the affidavit it relied on when federal agents searched Trump's estate to look for classified documents. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick)

21 minutes ago

The Justice Department on Friday released a partially blacked out document explaining the justification for an FBI search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate this month, when agents removed top secret government records and other classified documents.

Read the latest story from the Associated Press about the FBI search.

Here is the document:

