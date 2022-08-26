What did the feds say to get warrant to search Trump residence? Read the documents

The Justice Department on Friday released a partially blacked out document explaining the justification for an FBI search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate this month, when agents removed top secret government records and other classified documents.
Read the latest story from the Associated Press about the FBI search.
Here is the document:
In Other News
1
Funding for new center that will do flying vehicle research almost...
2
3 Miami Valley counties drop to ‘medium’ COVID community level as cases...
3
AFRL partners with NASA to test materials in space
4
Ohio Department of Health launches monkeypox information dashboard
5
COVID cases drop for 4th straight week in Ohio