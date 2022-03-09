Second EF0 tornado confirmed early Sunday in Darke, Shelby counties

Explore NWS confirms EF0 tornado touched down near Versailles early Sunday

In a damage survey, the NWS estimated the tornado started at around 4:23 a.m., dealing some very minor damage on Studer road but more notable damage on the east side of Marshall Road.

From there the tornado moved north and east into Shelby County, with the last visible damage occurring at a property north of Redmond Road, just west of Walzer Road.