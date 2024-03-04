Search group with kayaks found missing Troy teen Ellie Carder’s body

The Miami County Communications Center received a call from a kayaker on Sunday afternoon. According to 911 audio, the caller said she, her husband and others were searching the Great Miami River for the teen.

“I’m still in the water,” she said. “There’s six of us out here in kayaks.”

Troy police confirmed that Carder was found two miles south of a bridge on State Route 41. The caller said her group found the girl just north of former motocross tracks.

“A preliminary exam of the body by the coroner’s investigator did not find any obvious signs of trauma,” Troy Police said.

During the investigation of her disappearance, police used video surveillance and witnesses to determine she was last seen a little after 6 p.m. Jan. 31 near East Staunton Road and Michigan Avenue and headed toward the river.

Employees at Conagra Foods, 801 Dye Mill Road, had reported hearing a woman yelling outside around 9:08 p.m. Jan. 31. Police checked the area at the time, but did not hear anyone yelling or find anyone.

The morning of Feb. 6, Troy police and fire crews discovered Carder’s backpack in the river near East Main Street (state Route 41), according to police.

First responders and volunteer search and rescue teams searched for Carder throughout the month of February.

Troy City Schools officials posted that they had crisis counselors available Monday at Troy High School and the Upper Valley Career Center for any students who needed help dealing with the news. They thanked the first responders and volunteers who were involved in the search.

“We are incredibly heartbroken to hear this tragic news regarding Ellie Carder, a Troy High School student,” the school district statement said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Ellie, her family, her friends and the entire Troy community. … Please keep all of our students in your thoughts and prayers.”