Scholarship honors Springfield man killed in Dayton mass shooting

Dion Green, founder and CEO of the FUDGE Foundation announced on Tuesday the creation of the Derrick Fudge Memorial Scholarship, named for Green’s father who was one of eight victims who died during the Aug. 4, 2019, mass shooting in Dayton.

“It was important to me to give back to the Springfield community where my father lived,” Green said. “Clark State has always been a beacon in the community, offering opportunities to all to continue to grow and learn. Giving back in the memory of my father is very meaningful to my family.”