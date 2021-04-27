Rules eased for prescribing addiction treatment medication

The move is more expansive the the Trump proposal, which would have only applied to doctors and not other prescribers.

Under the loosened guidelines, prescribers will be able to treat up to 30 patients at a time with the drug. It comes in a pill or film that dissolves under the tongue. It costs about $100 a month.

Because of how opioids act on the brain, people dependent on them get sick if they stop using. Withdrawal can feel like a bad flu with cramping, sweating, anxiety and sleeplessness. Cravings for the drug can be so intense that relapse is common.

Buprenorphine helps by moving a patient from powerful painkillers or an illicit opioid like heroin to a regular dose of a legal opioid-based medication.

Besides doctors, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, certified nurse midwives and some other types of nurses will be able to prescribe buprenorphine without first getting special training.

“What it does is provide more on-ramps to treatment,” said Brendan Saloner, an addiction researcher at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. “This will help in health centers, hospitals, jails and prisons — places where these folks sometimes show up for treatment.”

Stricter requirements will remain for prescribers who want to treat more than 30 patients at a time.

The prescribing requirements date back to legislation in 2000 meant to prevent too-easy access to a medicine with its own potential for misuse. But only a small number of doctors went through the steps and, in many parts of the country, patients couldn’t find a prescriber. Ironically, doctors could prescribe buprenorphine for pain without the extra training.

The loosened regulations were championed by some local leaders including U.S. Rep. Mike Turner, who held a press conference in March in support of the Mainstreaming Addiction Treatment Act, which also would have removed the training requirements for buprenorphine prescribing.

The Dayton Daily News previously reported some other doctors have said that the training is needed and in demand, because one of the major barriers to buprenorphine access is provider knowledge and comfort with managing the treatment.

In Montgomery County, in 2017, 566 people died from accidental overdoses, mostly fueled by opiates. So far, preliminary data indicates 319 people in the county died from accidental overdoses in 2020, compared to 288 deaths in 2019. For 2021, 98 people have died so far from accidental overdoses according to preliminary data.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.