Richmond industrial fire fully extinguished

Between 1,500 and 2,000 people who live in a half-mile of the plant were told to leave after the fire began, according to David Hosick, spokesperson for the Indiana Department of Homeland Security speaking to the Associated Press.

People downwind of the fire were advised to shelter in place, bringing pets inside, closing windows and turning off A/C.

City officials said that the fire was fully contained Wednesday evening, but still was burning overnight and during the day on Thursday.

Indiana’s state fire marshal, Steve Jones, told the AP on Tuesday “the smoke is definitely toxic” and residents need to get away from the smoke plumes, especially elderly people with respiratory problems. He said that if the wind changes, officials may alter the evacuation order.

The industrial site was used to store various kinds of plastic for recycling and resale, the AP said, adding that the mayor said the site had been under a city order to clean up and remediate the complex, but the business owner had ignored that order.

Snow called that person “a negligent business owner.”