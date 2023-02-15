Report: Central State president’s actions ‘rude, belittling and bullying,’ but not discriminatory

“There is no evidence that President Thomas’ hiring decision was based on a discriminatory reason, but he relied on his personal preference and familiarity with those hired,” the report concludes.

Along with the report, university trustees released a statement from Board Chair Mark Hatcher.

“We appreciate Dr. Thomas’ vision, drive, and accomplishments. The Board, however, expects University employees to conduct themselves at all times with civility and mutual respect for fellow employees,” Hatcher’s statement said.

“We have discussed the results of this investigation with Dr. Thomas, and we mutually agreed that he immediately undergo executive leadership and effective communication coaching.”

The university also released a statement from Thomas, whose three-year employment contract is up for renewal in June.

“The Board of Trustees hired me to deliver results during challenging times, and I believe I am doing so. I have always made decisions with the best interests of the University in mind, and in an effort to move the institution forward,” Thomas’ statement says.

“While I have always intended to treat those around me with respect, in the process of helping transform Central State University, I am charged to encourage and hold those who work for the institution with high and lofty expectations. Nevertheless, we can all benefit from personal reflection and coaching . I look forward to participating in leadership and effective communication coaching in an effort to improve my effectiveness leading this University,” the statement from Thomas concludes.

The university released the report to the Dayton Daily News in response to a request under Ohio public records law. University officials say the two pages released could be exempted from being a public record as attorney-client privilege, but trustees decided to release it.