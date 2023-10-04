Rep. Jim Jordan says he will run for US House speaker

U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Urbana, said today he is running for speaker of the House, a day after Kevin McCarthy, R-California, was ousted from the position.

Jordan, an Ohio representative since 2007 and one of former President Trump’s most vocal defenders in Congress, is getting early support from some of the Republican hardliners who have criticized other GOP House speakers, Axios reported.

Jordan said during a Capitol Hill briefing he had “a lot of people reaching out ... asking me to do it” and that “the text messages and phone calls I’ve got seem strong.”

“We need to unite the conference, I think I can do that and my colleagues who reached out to me seem to think the same thing,” Jordan said.

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., who orchestrated the fall of former Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), said in a post on the social media site X that “[m]y mentor Jim Jordan would be great!”

One moderate Republican, speaking on the condition of anonymity with Axios, said Jordan, a co-founder of the right-wing Freedom Caucus, is a non-starter for them and roughly 15 to 20 other centrists.

Jordan is Graham High School and University of Wisconsin–Madison graduate. He received his master’s at Ohio State University.

Immediately after the vote, Republican Rep. Patrick McHenry, a close McCarthy ally, was named temporary speaker or speaker pro tempore.

While McHenry can serve in the temporary role indefinitely, he does not have the full power of a duly elected speaker but only those that are deemed “necessary and appropriate” for the purpose of electing someone to the job, according to the rules governing the House.

The first order of business for McHenry would be to elect a new speaker.

As of now, it is unclear who House Republicans will nominate for the speakership. Some members left the chamber Tuesday determined to renominate McCarthy and vote for him for speaker until it passes. But now that he is out of the running, the path is clear for any Republican to jump in.

If named House speaker, Jordan would be the fourth from Ohio.