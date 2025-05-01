Recall: Ninja pressure cooker lids could open during use, cause serious burns

Explore Pulp Juice and Smoothie Bar to open next week in Fairborn near Kroger

Consumers who own one of these pressure cookers is asked to immediately stop using its pressure-cooking function and contact SharkNinja for a free replacement lid.

The recall said that SharkNinja has received 1-6 reports of burn injuries from the cookers, including more than 50 reports of second- or third-degree burns to the face or body.

In all, 26 lawsuits have been filed against the company connected to these pressure cookers.

The cookers were sold from January 2019 through March 2025 for about $200 at several major retailers both in person and online, including Walmart, Costco, Sam’s Club, Amazon and Target.

Consumers can reach SharkNinja by calling toll-free at 888-370-1733 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Eastern time Monday through Friday, or on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern time. They can also email sharkninja@rqa-inc.com or visit the recall website or ninjakitchen.com.