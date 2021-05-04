Recall: Michelina’s spaghetti with meat sauce may contain soy

Michelina’s Spaghetti with Meat Sauce is under a nationwide recall because ingredients containing soy may have comingled with the frozen entrée that normally does not contain soy.
Bellisio Foods Inc., based in Jackson, Ohio, is recalling nearly 4,000 pounds of the spaghetti dinner due to the misbranding and undeclared allergen, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Tuesday.
The following entrée produced April 22 is subject to recall:
- 8.5-ounce paperboard tray with lid packages containing “Michelina’s Spaghetti with Meat Sauce” with lot code J1112N8 Best By 22APR2022 and a UPC code of 7 17854 10503 9 on the bottom label.
The products have the establishment number EST. 18297 inside the USDA mark of inspection.
There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions from consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a health care provider.
Anyone with soy allergies is urged to not consume the product and to either throw it away or return it to the place of purchase.
Consumers with questions can contact Krista Cummings, consumer affairs, Bellisio Foods Inc., at 1-800-446-5469 or email kcummings@bellisiofoods.com.