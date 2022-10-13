RECALL: Magic Chef air fryers, Ancheer e-bikes pose fire, burn hazards

Consumers can register to participate in the recall at https://www.newair.com/pages/recall-registration .

Ancheer e-bike recall

About 22,000 Ancheer e-bikes are under recall because the lithium-ion batteries “can ignite, explode or spark.”

There have been six reports of incidents.

The recall is for model number AM001907, which is on the e-bike packaging and instruction manual but not on the bike, which is distinguishable by its water bottle shaped cylindrical battery. The bikes are black and have 26-inch wheels with “Ancheer” printed on the downtube.

Consumers should stop using the recalled e-bikes and contact Ancheer for a free replacement battery and battery mount.

The recalled e-bikes were sold between January 2016 and June 2022 for between $280 and $930.

For more information, email service@ancheer.shop or call 888-661-1330.