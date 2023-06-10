X

Recall: Chili topping bags could contain beef taco filling

A recall has been issued for about 200 pounds of ready-to-eat chili topping because the packages might actually contain beef taco filling that includes soy, which is a known allergen.

The recall affects frozen 5-punds boilable plastic bags of “Gordon Choice® Homestyle Chili Topping” with lot code 230732002 and USDA establishment number 1917A. Affected bags were produced March 14 and packed inside cases labeled as beef taco filling.

According to the recall, the problem was discovered when the producer, J.T.M. Provisions Company, received consumer complaints about the incorrectly labeled bags.

The USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service said there have been no confirmed reports of bad reactions to eating the products, but it is concerned that consumers or institutions might have the bags in their freezers.

Anyone with the bags are urged not to eat or serve them, but to throw them away or return them.

Consumers with questions can contact J.T.M. Provisions Company’s Chief Financial Officer Matt Montgomery by calling 513-367-4900, Ex. 117 by emailing mmontgomery@jtmfoodgroup.com.

