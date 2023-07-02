RECALL: Beef wieners mislabeled as smoked sausages

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced a recall of 3,204 pounds of fully cooked beef wiener products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens by Perdue Premium Meat Company, Inc., (Alexander & Hornung) in Ohio Sunday morning.

The product may contain smoked sausage, which contains an known allergen milk, that is not declared on the wiener product label, according to a statement by the FSIS.

The fully cooked beef wiener items were produced May 3, 2023. The following product is subject to recall.

2-lbs. vacuum-sealed packages labeled “BROOKSIDE BRAND FULLY COOKED NATURAL CASING BEEF WIENERS” with the lot code 3121, case code 07658 and sell by date of 8/1/23.

An establishment number of “EST 10125″ can be found inside the USDA mark of inspection, FSIS said. A customer reported one of the products beef wieners in cartons was labeled and found as hot smoked sausages.

No confirmed reports of adverse reactions from consumption of these products have been found. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

If found in your fridge, it is recommended to throw out the items or return the products to place of purchase.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888)-674-6854 or consumers can call the Alexander & Hornung Consumer Hotline at (866)-866-3703.