Recall: AmazonBasics memory foam mattresses post fire hazard

Local News
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
56 minutes ago

Amazon is recalling its AmazonBasics memory foam mattresses because they do not meet the mandatory federal flammability standard, posing a fire hazard, according to an alert issued Thursday by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The recall involves the mattresses in 10-inch and 12-inch sizes and were manufactured in twin, full, queen, king and California king sizes.

About 15,300 of the mattresses were sold for between $150 and $450 from April 2020 through March 2021.

The mattresses are white with “amazonbasics” printed on the foot panel and have a white federal label with “Amazon.com Services Inc.” identified as the importer.

Amazon is contacting all known purchasers to arrange for a free shipment of a cover for consumers to place over the mattresses.

Consumers with questions can contact Amazon toll-free at 877-444-3765.

Jen Balduf
