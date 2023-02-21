RECALL: 145,000 plant-based infant formulas recalled due to possible bacteria

Cronobacter can cause sepsis or meningitis with symptoms such as poor feeding, irritability, temperature changes, jaundice (yellow skin and whites of the eyes), grunting breaths and abnormal movements and lead to bowel damage or spreading of blood.

It can result in severe, life-threatening infections or meningitis — an inflammation of the membranes that protect the brain and spine. Cronobacter infections may also cause bowel damage and spread through the blood to other parts of the body.

“The health and safety of infants is our highest priority. All of our products undergo rigorous and industry leading quality tests and checks to ensure that they meet or exceed all standards set by regulatory bodies, including the World Health Organization and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration,” Enfamil said. “It is for this reason that we have the highest level of confidence in the safety and quality of every infant formula we make.”