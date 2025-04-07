Ramps, beach closed at Caesar Creek Lake

Due to rainfall this weekend and rising lake levels, the marina, beach and boat ramps at Caesar Creek Lake in Warren County are closed today.
Most of the boat ramps have water that is over the docks and more than 20 feet up the ramps. The Horse Camp is also closed.
The region has received at least 3 to 4 inches of rainfall since Friday, Matthew Campbell, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service said.
Park officials said they are closely monitoring the situation and will let people know when it’s safe to open the ramps and marina. The expect the ramps will be closed for at least a week.
In Other News
1
Early voting begins tomorrow for Ohio’s May 6 election: Registration...
2
Why are they named the Dayton Dragons? The story behind the name
3
Last-minute income tax filing: Learn why returns are being rejected at...
4
What to know about this weekend’s flooding in the SW Ohio region
5
Nationwide protests include Dayton, Springfield, area cities