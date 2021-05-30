R. Bruce Knight, who turned Springfield into antique destination, dies

The Springfield Antique Show and Flea Market has been a regular event at the fairgrounds for decades and draws thousands.

He founded and was still operating the largest antique center in the U.S., Heart of Ohio Antique Center, at U.S. 40 and Interstate 70. In 2006, Martha Stewart Living magazine named Heart of Ohio a top spot nationally for antiques and collectibles. Heart of Ohio has been a frequent destination for antiquers from Japan, in particular, in addition to a growing number from China.

A major antique importer for over 40 years, he and his wife Vivalyn travelled to five continents making many friends around the globe but always happy to return to his life-long home of Springfield, his obituary said.

Knight attended Elmwood Elementary, Schafer Middle School, Springfield High School and Ohio State University. He served in the U.S. Army and spent one year in Vietnam and served during the Tet Offensive.

He was previously employed by International Harvester as an industrial engineer and a personnel manager in the employment office.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Margaret Knight, and his beloved dog, Zeus.

He leaves behind his brother, Kenneth Knight Jr. (Gloria), daughters Kristi Craddock (Rodney) and Abbey Simeral (Coleman), son Rob Knight (Jamie), four grandsons: Andrew and Tyler Craddock, Louie Knight and Trevor Kopp, and his wife Vivalyn.

A celebration of life will be held 6 p.m. June 1 in the Restoration Park Church, 55 Restoration Park Drive, Medway.

The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. prior to the service. Live streaming will begin at the time of service on Littleton & Rue’s Facebook page.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Animal Welfare League in his dog Zeus’ name at www.awlspringfieldohio.wixsite.com. The family asks people share memories through www.littletonandrue.com.