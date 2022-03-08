Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Questions sought for Ohio primary candidates for Wilberforce debates

Central State University aerials

caption arrowCaption
Central State University aerials

Local News
By Kristen Spicker
4 minutes ago

The Ohio Debate Commission is accepting questions for all four Ohio primary debates scheduled to take place in Wilberforce this month.

The U.S. Senate and Ohio governor debates will take place on March 28 and 29 at Central State University’s Paul Robeson Cultural and Performing Arts Center.

To submit a question for the debates, fill out the online submission form at ohiodebatecommission.org. The public can also request free tickets to the debates on the commission’s website.

The U.S. Senate Democratic and Republican primary debates are scheduled for March 28 and the Gubernation Republican and Democratic debates are scheduled for March 29.

In Other News
1
Sign up to stay informed with In Your Prime reminders
2
How to talk to your unvaccinated loved ones about the COVID vaccine...
3
Dramatic decrease in Dayton-area COVID hospitalizations, ICU admissions...
4
Gas prices top $4 in region; national average highest in 14 years
5
Turner says Wright-Patt, NASIC play part in supporting Ukraine

About the Author

© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top