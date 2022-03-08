Questions sought for Ohio primary candidates for Wilberforce debates

The Ohio Debate Commission is accepting questions for all four Ohio primary debates scheduled to take place in Wilberforce this month.
The U.S. Senate and Ohio governor debates will take place on March 28 and 29 at Central State University’s Paul Robeson Cultural and Performing Arts Center.
To submit a question for the debates, fill out the online submission form at ohiodebatecommission.org. The public can also request free tickets to the debates on the commission’s website.
The U.S. Senate Democratic and Republican primary debates are scheduled for March 28 and the Gubernation Republican and Democratic debates are scheduled for March 29.
