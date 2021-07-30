Public Health supports CDC mask guidance recommending masks while indoors

Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County shared its support for guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommending masks for people while inside.
Earlier this week the CDC updated its guidelines for face masks to include vaccinated people while indoors.
“Masking is necessary to slow the spread of the virus to prevent surges in new infections which could increase COVID-19-related illness and death and stress healthcare capacity,” read a release from Public Health.
Public Health noted that the vaccines is another way to prevent spreading COVID and encouraged everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated.
To find a vaccine provider, visit https://gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov/.
Public Health also recommended the following guidelines for both vaccinated and unvaccinated people:
- If medically able, wear a face mask while in public indoor spaces and near others
- Teachers, staff, students and visitors at schools should wear face masks regardless of vaccination status
- Get tested if you’re showing symptoms of COVID
- Everyone with a known contact of someone who tested positive for COVID should get tested three to five days following exposure
- If you test positive for COVID-19 or are showing symptoms of the virus, isolate yourself for 10 days