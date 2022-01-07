Premier Health will postpone nonemergency procedures amid record COVID hospitalizations

After setting a pandemic-record earlier in the week, hospitals in the west central Ohio region (Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Miami, Montgomery, Preble and Shelby counties) reported 527 coronavirus patients hospitalized on Friday. That’s more than were hospitalized at any time during last winter’s peak.

The southwest region of the state (Adams, Brown, Butler, Clermont, Clinton, Hamilton, Highland and Warren counties), set a record Friday with 881 coronavirus patients hospitalized.

On Wednesday, Greater Dayton Area Hospital Association President Sarah Hackenbracht told the Dayton Daily News that hospitals are struggling with a flood of coronavirus patients, as well as staff who catch the virus needing to stay home.

“If it sounds like we’re ringing the alarm bells, we are,” Hackenbracht said. “We are at a very, very dangerous place as it relates to COVID-19 and its impact on normal medical care as we know it. When people hear the terminology elective procedures, everyone immediately assumes that these are things that are not medically necessary, when in fact, they are very much medically necessary procedures.”

That could include someone who is waiting on a hip or a knee replacement and is living with significant pain, she said, but that is not something that has to be taken care of in the next 24 to 48 hours.

Beavercreek-resident Rich Cohen, 71, was supposed to have knee surgery Jan. 25 at Miami Valley South to deal with his chronic knee pain but it was rescheduled for March due to Premier’s new policy.

“My knee hurts and it’s limited me but it’s not going to kill me … I can understand why they need to use their resources to take care of people who need it the most,” he said.

