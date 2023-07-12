Powerball, Mega Millions jackpots both soar, now at a combined $1.2 billion

The nation’s largest lottery games are surging into record-setting territory.

Because nobody matched all five white balls and the red Powerball to win Monday’s Powerball jackpot, the jackpot has surged to an estimated $725 million ahead of tonight’s drawing, with a lump sum payout of $366.2 million before taxes, according to the Powerball website.

It’s the seventh largest Powerball ever.

Powerball drawings are held each Monday, Wednesday and Saturday in 45 states. The Ohio Lottery says Powerball ticket sales close at 10 p.m. on the day of each drawing.

The Powerball jackpot was last hit in the April 19 drawing, when a ticket in northeast Ohio won a grand prize worth $252.6 million, according to the Powerball site. Since then, there hasn’t been a jackpot winner in the past 35 consecutive drawings.

Meanwhile, the Mega Millions jackpot is at $560 million for Tuesday’s drawing, with a cash option before taxes of $281.1 million, according to the Mega Millions website.

It’s the seventh largest Mega Millions ever.

Drawings are conducted at 11 p.m. Eastern time on Tuesdays and Fridays. Tickets are sold in 45 states.

The last jackpot was won on April 18.

To see where you can buy tickets from lottery retailers in Ohio, click here.

Top 10 Powerball Jackpots Amount Date Winning Tickets $2.04 Billion 11/7/2022 CA $1.586 Billion 1/13/2016 CA, FL, TN $768.4 Million 3/27/2019 WI $758.7 Million 8/23/2017 MA $754.6 Million 2/6/2023 WA $731.1 Million 1/20/2021 MD $725 Million (est.) 7/12/2023 ? $699.8 Million 10/4/2021 CA $687.8 Million 10/27/2018 IA, NY $632.6 Million 1/5/2022 CA, WI