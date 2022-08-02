BreakingNews
Polls open today for rare August primary election
Polls now open for today's unusual election

Voters line up on a 2020 Election Day outside the Southeast branch of the Dayton Metro Library at 21 Watervliet Ave.

Local News
By
37 minutes ago

Polling locations opened at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday for one of the most unusual Ohio elections in recent memory.

Voters will cast ballots today in party primaries for Ohio statehouse seats, determining which candidates will move on to the general election in November. There are competitive races in Greene, Butler and Warren county districts, with candidates in some other areas running unopposed.

Other issues on Tuesday’s ballots include changes to the city charter in Xenia, school levies in Clark County’s Clark-Shawnee district and Butler County’s Ross district, and races for the state central committee of the Republican and Democratic political parties.

Polls will stay open today until 7:30 p.m. Voters can find their polling places and see sample ballots at either their county board of elections website or www.ohiosos.gov. To vote in person, people must bring identification to the polls. Those without approved identification can still cast a provisional ballot.

If you see problems at your polling location today, reach out to our newsroom by email at bnt@coxinc.com.

Today’s statehouse primary votes were supposed to take place in May. But they were delayed when the Ohio Supreme Court repeatedly rejected new district maps backed by Republicans, saying they were unconstitutionally gerrymandered to favor Republicans.

Jeremy Kelley covers K-12 education issues for the Dayton Daily News.

