Police: Roebling Bridge closed due to bomb threat

COVINGTON, Ky. — The Roebling Bridge is closed as police respond to a bomb threat, Kenton County dispatch said.
This is the second bomb threat this month targeting the historic suspension bridge. A prior threat Wednesday was investigated by authorities and deemed not credible.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
