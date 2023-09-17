Police: Roebling Bridge closed due to bomb threat

Local News
By Michael Coker – WCPO
17 minutes ago
X

COVINGTON, Ky. — The Roebling Bridge is closed as police respond to a bomb threat, Kenton County dispatch said.

This is the second bomb threat this month targeting the historic suspension bridge. A prior threat Wednesday was investigated by authorities and deemed not credible.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

In Other News
1
Air Force Marathon by the numbers:
2
Study finds PFAS in area private wells but most well owners on their...
3
Air Force Marathon to launch Armed Forces race series challenge
4
Ground beef recalled for possible E. coli contamination
5
Troy school shooter alarms were errors; panicked students ran, helped...

About the Author

Michael Coker
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top