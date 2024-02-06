Police, fire crews find missing Troy teen’s backpack in river

As officers continue to follow up on leads that Ellie may have run away, Troy police and fire crews searching the river Tuesday morning found her backpack in the water near East Main Street (state Route 41), according to a post on social media.

Detectives are focusing on searching the area of the Great Miami River because of the backpack found in addition to a report at 9:08 p.m. Wednesday that employees of Conagra Foods, 801 Dye Mille Road, heard a woman yelling outside. Officers checked the area at the time, but did not hear anyone yelling or find anyone, police said.

Police said that volunteer organizations with specialized search and safety equipment were called in Tuesday and will be out Wednesday.

Ellie stands 5 feet, 7 inches, weighs 110 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who knows here whereabouts, has seen her since Wednesday or who has information is urged to contact detective Compton at 937-339-7525, ext. 1410.