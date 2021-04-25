Pilot dead after small plane crash at Richmond Municipal Airport

The Richmond Palladium Item newspaper reported that Judson J. Costlow, 78, died at the scene, according to Sgt. Coley McCutcheon of the Indiana State Police. Costlow was the only person aboard the plane.

Costlow took off shortly before 8 a.m. Sunday for a flight to Arizona to visit family members, McCutcheon told the Palladium Item. The plane crashed into a field just south of the airport and caught fire.