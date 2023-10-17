PHOTOS: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks to a crowd of supporters in region

Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. spoke to a crowd at Marriott Cincinnati North Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 17, 2023 in West Chester Township. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF
By and Nick Graham
32 minutes ago
Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. spoke to a crowd of about 250 people on Tuesday Oct. 17 at the Marriott Cincinnati North in West Chester.

He originally was running as a Democrat but switched to independent earlier this month.

Kennedy is the son of the late U.S. Sen. Robert F. Kennedy, who was assassinated in 1968 while running for president. He is the nephew of the late President John F. Kennedy, who was assassinated in 1963.

The current frontrunners for president are President Joe Biden, a Democrat, and former President Donald Trump, a Republican.

