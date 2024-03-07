PHOTOS: Republican U.S. Senate candidates Dolan, LaRose and Moreno debate at Miami University

The three Republicans running for U.S. Senate in Ohio met on the debate stage on Wednesday.
State Sen. Matt Dolan of Chagrin Falls, Secretary of State Frank LaRose of Columbus, and Bernie Moreno, a businessman from Westlake, debated at Miami University in Oxford.
The primary election in Ohio is March 19. The winner of the Republican race will face U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, who is unopposed in the Democratic Party primary.
Follow @LynnHulseyDDN on Facebook, Instagram, X and TikTok.
In Other News
1
Wright Factory site, WPAFB project among $44M in local projects funded...
2
VA expands health care benefits to millions of veterans exposed to...
3
2 Dems vying for Congressional seat representing parts of Clark, Miami...
4
Election 2024: Former state rep and local trustee vie for GOP...
5
The Silos: New food hall, beer garden expected to open summer 2024 in...