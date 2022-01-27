Pentagon: Wright-Patterson personnel placed on ‘heightened preparedness’

The situation around Ukraine is being “watched every single day,” Kirby also said, adding: “We still think there’s time and space for diplomacy. We think that’s the preferred path here.”

While Kirby did not name specific units, among the missions and units at Wright-Patterson is the 445th Airlift Wing, which played a role in the evacuation of Afghanistan last August. The wing has nine C-17 Globemaster III aircraft, planes touted as the “newest, most flexible cargo aircraft to enter the airlift force.”

The 445th has about 1,700 officers, enlisted and civilian personnel. Most of the members are traditional reservists, totaling 1,342 members, who serve in the military on a part-time basis, participating in drills and activities at least one weekend a month as well as two-weeks of annual training each year, a wing fact sheet says.

Augmenting the traditional reserve force is a team of 254 members employed full-time as Air Reserve Technicians in the unit, 23 active guard reserve members and 69 civilians.

Overall, Wright-Patterson is home to more than 30,000 military and civilian employees, many of whom now work remotely due to the pandemic. The base is the largest employer in Ohio in a single location.