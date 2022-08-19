Over 1.4M DeWALT miter saws recalled for safety guard breaking

DeWALT has announced that it is recalling over 1,364,000 compound miter saws in the U.S. and 118,600 in Canada over concerns that its rear safety guard can break or detach, leading to concerns that it could cause projectiles to be thrown at the user and bystanders, or that the user could be cut by touching the blade.
The recall includes model numbers DWS779, DWS780 and DHS790, with date codes 2019 04 through 2022 04 and a without a green dot on the name plate or black dot on the arm of the saw.
The DWS models include the date code on the black plastic motor end cap next to the name plate, while the DHS has the date code on the outside of the yellow plastic housing next to the batteries.
The company said it has received 571 reports of the rear safety guard assembly or its pieces breaking or detaching. In nine of those cases, people were cut as a result.
Affected saws were sold from April 2019 through May 2022 at Lowe’s, Home Depot and other hardware stores nationwide, as well as online on Amazon, Lowes.com or other sites. They cost between $600 and $820, according to the recall.
DeWALT said it is directly contacting all known purchasers, but otherwise consumers can contact DeWALT by calling 800-990-6421 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday or online at DeWALT’s website or at https://www.dewalt.com/miter-saw-recall.
The company said it will give out free repair kits, or consumers can take the saw to a DeWALT service center for a free repair.
