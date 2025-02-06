Ohio’s scores on national exam show little improvement over 2022

Ohio students made some progress in fourth grade math, but fourth grade reading scores were two points behind two years ago. NEAP found both eighth and fourth grade students were behind in reading compared to 2000.

However, Ohio fourth and eighth graders scored slightly higher than the national average on both reading and math.

NAEP was administered January through mid-March of last year, according to the Ohio Department of Education and Workforce. Approximately 9,900 Ohio students participated in the assessment.

Ohio’s fourth grade reading score in 2024 was 216 points, down three points from the 2022 score of 219 points, the last time the exam was administered. The score change is not a significant difference, despite a recent Ohio law that requires Ohio’s schools to teach kids to read using science-backed methods and state-approved curriculum. All Ohio teachers have to undergo training to teach these methods by this summer.

Lisa Gray, president of Ohio Excels, a nonprofit, nonpartisan institution focusing on improving Ohio’s education system, said the results were not surprising. The organization’s own research had shown similar results, finding Ohio’s students are not being prepared for future jobs.

“Ohio, like most states, has been struggling to help our students reach proficient on national assessment exams even before the pandemic,” Gray said. “While the pandemic exacerbated this, our performance was already concerning.”

Gray said that while the fourth grade reading scores were not good, Ohio has made changes that will help in the future.

“For students who continue to struggle, we must ensure they receive ongoing support and interventions, regardless of their grade level, until they achieve proficiency,” Gray said. “Reading is a fundamental skill, and we must remain committed to helping every child develop it.”

Aaron Churchill, Ohio research director for the Fordham Institute, said he was surprised to see reading scores continue to slide given the new laws.

He said maybe some of the explanation for the continued slide was not getting fundamental reading skills in those early grades during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“At some point, however, I think we need to stop pointing to the pandemic — as bad as it was — and get students to where they need to be academically,” Churchill said.

Churchill noted there had been some improvement in fourth-grade math scores, but said “it’s a bit of a head-scratcher” as to why. Other states, like New York, also saw some improvement in math.

Gray called for a similar investment in math as Ohio has already made in reading and encouraged families to get involved with their child’s education. She said Ohio could also make the exam to license Ohio teachers more difficult.

“In addition to teachers and educators, encouraging and supporting our families to prioritize school and learning is critical,” she said.