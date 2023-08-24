Ohio’s Hospice chief medical officer Chirag Patel dies, remembered for his care

Dr. Chirag Patel, chief medical officer at Ohio’s Hospice, died this week, the organization said.

“His time with us will always be remembered and honored with the values that he carried with him each and every day,” Ohio’s Hospice said on its website. “His impact on our patients, families and staff whom he interacted with cannot be measured. He touched countless lives as a servant leader.”

Patel was chief medical officer of Ohio’s Hospice and Pure Healthcare, joining the staff of Ohio’s Hospice of Dayton in 2009. Patel was also previously a staff hospitalist and specialist in hospice and palliative care at Dayton Veteran’s Affairs Hospital.

Patel earned his medical degree from the American University of The Caribbean, completing his residency and chief residency at Wright State University School of Medicine, according to Ohio’s Hospice. From 2005-2006, Patel served as the chief of the Medical-Surgical Clinic at Miami Valley Hospital. He was certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine and was board certified by the American Association of Hospice and Palliative Medicine.

Patel was a leader in palliative and chronic care, Ohio’s Hospice said, noting Patel’s commitment to teaching and mentoring the next generation of hospice and palliative care advance practice nurses and physicians. Patel was instrumental in their fellowship programs with Kettering Health and Wright State University Boonshoft School of Medicine, the organization said.

Patel is survived by his wife, Dr. Rana Patel, who is also one of Ohio’s Hospice’s team physicians, and their family. Funeral arrangements for Patel are pending, but will be announced on Ohio’s Hospice’s website.