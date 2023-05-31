Ohio’s 100 most popular baby names: A repeat champ and a new winner

After being the runner-up for two consecutive years, Charlotte is now the most popular female baby name in the state of Ohio, dethroning Olivia, according to new data from the Social Security Administration.
Meanwhile, Oliver, the defending champ, was once again the most popular baby name for boys born last year in the state.
Before Oliver was king, Liam was the most popular baby name for boys born between 2013 and 2020. Olivia was the top baby name for girls born in the Buckeye State between 2019 and 2021.
Liam was the second most popular name for boys last year, followed by Noah (#3), Henry (#4) and Theodore (#5).
Olivia held the second spot, followed by Amelia (#3), Sophia (#4) and Ava (#5).
Rewind to 2007, and Charlotte did not rank in the top 100 girl baby names in the state. Oliver did not break into Ohio’s top 100 boy names until 2009.
But from there, both names became increasingly popular, and both cracked into the top 10 by 2017.
Oliver was the second most popular boy name in 2020 and 2019. Charlotte was the second most popular girl name in 2021 and 2022.
Since 1960, just six boy names have held the top spot in Ohio, and only a dozen girl names have won the popularity contest.
The most popular boy names were Oliver (2021 to 2022), Liam (2013 to 2020), Mason (2011 to 2012), Jacob (1995 to 2010), Michael (1964 to 1994) and David (1960 to 1963).
The top girl names were Charlotte (2022), Olivia (2019-2021), Ava (2007, 2008, 2018), Emma (2003 to 2006, 2011 and 2013 to 2017), Sophia (2012), Isabella (2009 to 2010), Madison (2001 to 2002), Hannah (1999 to 2000), Emily (1995 to 1998), Ashley (1984 to 1994), Jennifer (1970 to 1983), Lisa (1962 to 1969) and Mary (1960 to 1961).
The Social Security Administration records only go back to 1960.
Here’s the full list of the top 100 boy and girl names in Ohio for 2022:
1. Oliver, Charlotte
2. Liam, Olivia
3. Noah, Amelia
4. Henry, Sophia
5. Theodore, Ava
6. Elijah, Evelyn
7. Owen, Emma
8. James, Harper
9. William, Eleanor
10. Lincoln, Isabella
11. Lucas, Nora
12. Hudson, Scarlett
13. Jack, Violet
14 . Jackson, Avery
15. Levi, Nova
16. Benjamin, Elizabeth
17. Grayson, Mia
18. Wyatt, Willow
19. Michael, Ella
20. Asher, Hazel
21. Leo, Aurora
22. Maverick, Isla
23. Samuel, Layla
24. Joseph, Penelope
25. Carter, Aria
26. Luke, Ellie
27. Cooper, Lillian
28. Waylon, Riley
29. Mason, Chloe
30. Daniel, Gianna
31. John, Lucy
32. Luca, Abigail
33. Logan, Stella
34. Alexander, Quinn
35. Myles, Luna
36. Cameron, Paisley
37. Charles, Grace
38, Ezra, Mila
39. Jaxon, Ivy
40. Miles, Lydia
41. Thomas, Addison
42 . Aiden, Lily
43. Nolan, Naomi
44. Wesley, Zoey
45. Jacob, Kinsley
46. Gabriel, Josephine
47. Colton, Everleigh
48. David, Claire
49. Walker, Madison
50. Anthony, Delilah
51. Silas, Everly
52. Andrew, Cora
53. Isaac, Raelynn
54. Ethan, Hannah
55. Jameson, Vivian
56. Bennett, Iris
57. Weston, Madelyn
58. Everett, Ruby
59. Landon, Sadie
60. Beau, Emily
61. Carson, Emilia
62. Easton, Oaklynn
63. Roman, Savannah
64. Elias, Maeve
65. Kai, Natalie
66. Rowan, Sofia
67. Brooks, Anna
68. Matthew, Audrey
69. Braxton, Josie
70. Eli, Brooklyn
71. Sebastian, Peyton
72. Josiah, Caroline
73. Parker, Kennedy
74. Caleb, Eloise
75. Jaxson, Leah
76. Greyson, Lyla
77. Christopher, Rylee
78. Jayden, Eliana
79. Micah, Emery
80. Declan, Clara
81. Ezekiel, Elliana
82. Graham, Zoe
83. Isaiah, Elena
84. August, Hadley
85. Joshua, Piper
86. Emmett, Aubrey
87. Hunter, Maya
88. Dylan, Parker
89. Julian, Skylar
90. Robert, Eliza
91. Chase, Emersyn
92. Connor, Wren
93. Jace, Alice
94. Dominic, Autumn
95. Atlas, Juniper
96. River, Oakley
97. Nathan, Sloane
98. Ryder, Lainey
99. Theo, Margaret
100. Jordan, Remi
