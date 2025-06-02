Breaking: 1 killed, 1 injured in Champaign County crash

Ohio and Wright-Patt’s Air Force research lab to continue to share knowledge, tech

Gov. Mike DeWine (left) and Air Force Brig. Gen. Jason Bartolomei, commander of the Air Force Research Laboratory at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, laugh while signing copies of a memorandum of understanding between the State of Ohio and AFRL on Monday at Pentagon Tower in Beavercreek. The memorandum renews a partnership between the two entities to share science and technology information and foster economic developing within Ohio. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF

Credit: Bryant Billing

Credit: Bryant Billing

Gov. Mike DeWine (left) and Air Force Brig. Gen. Jason Bartolomei, commander of the Air Force Research Laboratory at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, laugh while signing copies of a memorandum of understanding between the State of Ohio and AFRL on Monday at Pentagon Tower in Beavercreek. The memorandum renews a partnership between the two entities to share science and technology information and foster economic developing within Ohio. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF
Local News
By Thomas Gnau – Staff Writer
Updated 1 hour ago
X

BEAVERCREEK — The state of Ohio and the Air Force’s chief research and science arm renewed an agreement to share knowledge and technical know-how Monday, agreeing to find ways to foster mutually beneficial economic development in Ohio.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Brig. Gen. Jason Bartolomei, commander of the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL), signed memorandum of understanding (MOU) documents at the Pentagon Tower Club.

ExploreRainmaking, heat inducing chamber tested at AFRL lab on Wright-Patt

“This is a relationship that is vitally important to the state of Ohio, and I hope, general, vitally important to the Air Force,” DeWine said to Bartolomei in a joint press conference announcing the continued partnership.

Bartolomei called Ohio “a vital partner.”

“This memorandum represents a shared vision of the future,” the one-star general said.

Brigadier General Jason Bartolomei speaks during an event on Monday at Pentagon Tower in Beavercreek. Bartolomei, along with Gov. Mike DeWine, signed a memorandum of understanding between the State of Ohio and Air Force Research laboratory to renew a partnership between the two entities to share science and technology information. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF

Credit: Bryant Billing

icon to expand image

Credit: Bryant Billing

Headquartered at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, AFRL is the primary scientific research and development center for the Air Force. Wright-Patterson itself is a hugely important economic engine for the Dayton area and the state, being Ohio’s largest single-site employer with some 38,000 military and civilian employees and a reliable magnet for high-paying defense industry jobs.

“The brainpower we have at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base is unsurpassed anywhere in the world,” DeWine said.

DeWine credited Wright-Patterson’s importance and location with attracting industry players such as Joby Aviation and Anduril Industries to the state.

The governor singled out for praise the SkyVision system at the Springfield-Beckley Municipal Airport, a system that allows Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) control in the national airspace system for drone operators.

“The future of Ohio is tied very, very closely to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base,” DeWine said, adding: “What’s going on in Springfield is also vitally important.”

Gov. Mike DeWine speaks while holding up a memorandum of understanding between the State of Ohio and Air Force Research Laboratory to renew a partnership between the entities to share science and technology information and foster economic development within the state. DeWine signed the memorandum during a ceremony on Monday at Pentagon Tower in Beavercreek. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF

Credit: Bryant Billing

icon to expand image

Credit: Bryant Billing

Springfield-Beckley is also home to the National Advanced Air Mobility Center of Excellence that supports research at Wright-Patterson, AFRL, NASA and a host of private companies.

In 2007, the state and the Air Force signed a similar memorandum of understanding.

“This partnership will enable AFRL to engage with the state of Ohio at a higher level to maximize AFRL and state of Ohio collaboration opportunities,” Maj. Gen. Curtis Bedke, then AFRL commander, said at the time.

Based at Wright-Patterson, AFRL performs Air Force-focused research with more than 12,500 employees across the world.

In Other News
1
AFRL commander says attacks ‘demonstrate a drone warfare future’
2
Kettering Health cyberattack latest: Internal health records back...
3
Winning lottery tickets totaling $3M in prize options sold in Hamilton...
4
Kettering Health opening up services bit by bit as tech outage...
5
Ohio extends sales tax holiday for more days to save in 2025

About the Author

Follow Thomas Gnau on facebookFollow Thomas Gnau on twitter

Thomas Gnau is a business reporter who joined the Dayton Daily News in 2007. He has reported for daily newspapers in Ohio since 1991.