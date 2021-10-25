springfield-news-sun logo
Ohio to share updated COVID-19 quarantine guidance for schools today

Local News
By Kristen Spicker
23 minutes ago

The Ohio Department of Health will discuss an update to the state’s COVID-19 quarantine police for schools during a press conference today.

ODH Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff will host the press conference at 11 a.m. today.

The public can watch live on YouTube. This story will be updated throughout the press conference.

Guidelines shared at the beginning of the school year list three ways students and staff can avoid quarantine if they are exposed to COVID-19 at school and aren’t showing symptoms.

If a person is fully vaccinated or the school requires preventative measures, such as face masks and keeping at least 3 feet of distance between desks, they do not need to quarantine. If a school doesn’t require preventative measures but the student or staff member exposed to the virus was wearing a face mask and kept at least 3 feet of space from others they also do not need to quarantine.

A pilot quarantine program also started in Warren County this school year to see if students could safely stay in class instead of being quarantined.

The program does not require students to quarantine if they were exposed to COVID if they don’t have any symptoms, if they have a negative test at day three and another negative test between days five to seven.

Warren County Educational Service Center Superintendent Tom Isaacs said the program has been “overwhelmingly successful” and saved 2,500 instructional days earlier this month.

