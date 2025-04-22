Breaking: New stadium suites, lounges, better concessions may be coming to Paycor Stadium in 2026 under new $184.5M plan

Ohio to host Gen Z virtual job fair for those 27 and under

ajc.com

Credit: Bill Lackey

Credit: Bill Lackey

Local News
By
52 minutes ago
X

The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services announced Tuesday Ohioans ages 27 and younger can register for a Gen Z Virtual Career Fair that will be held on April 29.

The online career fair will go from noon to 5 p.m. Early registration will allow employers to view resumes in advance and potentially schedule chats with candidates on the day of the event.

“This is a great opportunity for young people looking for any type of work, including full-time, part-time, summer jobs and internships,” Ohio Department of Job and Family Services Director Matt Damschroder said. “More than 100 employers from across the state have already signed up to participate.”

How can people participate?

Job Seekers: Visit here and click “Register.”

People can choose the part of the state they would like to work in and connect with employers in that area.

It is recommend for people to attend an orientation session at 1 p.m. on April 23.

Employers:

Sign up here, email EmploymentServices@jfs.ohio.gov or contact the workforce specialist in your area.

To find work specialists, click here. It also recommended for people to attend an orientation session at 3 p.m. on April 23.

Both sessions will be recorded for those who can’t attend.

Comprehensive Case Management and Employment Program (CCMEP):

Young job seekers in Ohio also may be eligible for the CCMEP.

CCMEP is Ohio’s employment program for young adults, which can provide career coaching, internships, tuition assistance, mentoring, financial assistance, transportation help and many other resources for those eligible.

For more information, visit here.

     

    In Other News
    1
    ‘Keep It Rural?’ Residents push back against new housing, cities seek...
    2
    Hundreds attend Dayton protest against Trump administration’s actions
    3
    More than 40 spots at Kings Island have food and snacks: Here’s what is...
    4
    DEI, immigration protests, Honda rumors - Local impacts of federal...
    5
    New cafe near Wright State is a fusion of cultures with chai, Turkish...

    About the Author

    Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.