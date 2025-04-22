Ohio to host Gen Z virtual job fair for those 27 and under

The online career fair will go from noon to 5 p.m. Early registration will allow employers to view resumes in advance and potentially schedule chats with candidates on the day of the event.

“This is a great opportunity for young people looking for any type of work, including full-time, part-time, summer jobs and internships,” Ohio Department of Job and Family Services Director Matt Damschroder said. “More than 100 employers from across the state have already signed up to participate.”

How can people participate?

Job Seekers: Visit here and click “Register.”

People can choose the part of the state they would like to work in and connect with employers in that area.

It is recommend for people to attend an orientation session at 1 p.m. on April 23.

Employers:

Sign up here, email EmploymentServices@jfs.ohio.gov or contact the workforce specialist in your area.

To find work specialists, click here. It also recommended for people to attend an orientation session at 3 p.m. on April 23.

Both sessions will be recorded for those who can’t attend.

Comprehensive Case Management and Employment Program (CCMEP):

Young job seekers in Ohio also may be eligible for the CCMEP.

CCMEP is Ohio’s employment program for young adults, which can provide career coaching, internships, tuition assistance, mentoring, financial assistance, transportation help and many other resources for those eligible.

For more information, visit here.