Ohio to give update on COVID-19 status this afternoon

The Ohio Department of Health will provide an update on the state’s COVID-19 status this afternoon, as cases and hospitalizations continue to increase.
ODH Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff will be joined by The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center Chief Clinical Officer Dr. Andy Thomas, Cleveland Clinic Department of Infectious Disease Chair Dr. Steven Gordon and Dr. Carri Warshak, University of Cincinnati College of Medicine associate professor of obstetrics and gynecology, at 2 p.m.
The public can watch the press conference live on YouTube.
After coronavirus surged in Ohio last winter, some health officials believe the state could see another surge this winter.
“We are heading into the winter with very high levels of disease transmission,” Vanderhoff said last week. “And over the last couple of weeks, a definite upturn in the number of cases and the number of hospitalizations. So essentially we’re heading into the winter already in a surge.”
Ohio reported 8,944 COVID cases on Wednesday, the most recorded in a day since mid September. The state is averaging 5,398 cases a day in the past three weeks, according to ODH.
A month ago, on Nov. 1, Ohio’s 21-day average was 3,691 cases a day. Last year, on Dec. 1, 2020, the state was averaging 8,029 cases over the previous three weeks, according to the state health department.
