Ohio Task Force 1 heads to Atlantic coast for Hurricane Debby

The team deployed as a Type III team with 47 members with search and rescue skills, as well as hazmat, medical logistics, safety, communications and planning. Two K9 handlers and their K9 partners are also part of the team.

OH-TF1 was scheduled to leave by 11 p.m. Sunday and is heading to the Atlantic coast for staging. The team’s specific destination was not determined as of Sunday.

Hurricane Debby made landfall on Florida’s Gulf Coast as a Category 1 storm early Monday. Heavy rain could result in flooding in Florida, South Carolina and Georgia, the Associated Press reported.